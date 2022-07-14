LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Eathquakes | MLS Highlights | FOX Soccer

Columbus defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 after a physical match. Cucho Hernández recorded his 4th goal in his first three MLS matches, giving Columbus the 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Columbus held strong throughout the match, before breaking through again after a handball in the box led to an 86th minute goal from Lucas Zelarayán.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored a goal in each half and Minnesota United breezed to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday. Reynoso staked Minnesota United (9-8-4) to a 1-0 lead — with an assist from Luis Amarilla — in the 13th minute.
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Monaco was handed a potentially tricky draw against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying on Monday, as Europa League finalist Rangers will take on surprise Belgian title contender Union Saint-Gilloise. Monaco, which was third in the French league, and Dutch league runner-up PSV...
We're still a year out from the FIFA Women's World Cup, but bettors are already budgeting which squad they might back in 2023. And when it comes to the oddsboard, the reigning world champ United States are at the top. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) qualified for the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year's World Baseball Classic. Trout said Monday he will play in the...
Just a month after being one of the most criticized picks in the draft, the NBA announced Monday that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K23 Summer League.
In his four games, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range.
Naturally, Murray was named to the All-Summer League first team alongside Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs). He was the only player to average at least...
In Los Angeles, LeBron James showed up to the Drew League for the first time since 2011 and put on a show, finishing with 42 points. After his performance, LeBron says that he is '100 percent healthy.' With a 37-year-old playing at the elite level, this brings up the question on whether one would take LeBron or Kevin Durant. Hear who Colin would choose for his team.
LeBron James may have put on a show at the Drew League on Saturday, but another star was a reported no-show. Drew League officials said they expected Kyrie Irving to play in a game before LeBron, but it did not happen. Instead, Irving was seen helping Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy, at a youth basketball camp at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Skip Bayless discusses what this says about Kyrie.
LOS ANGELES — Sixty years after Walter O’Malley’s majestic vision came to life, Dodger Stadium continues adding to its grand résumé. In addition to welcoming more than 178 million Dodgers fans since opening its doors in 1962, the venue has hosted soccer, hockey and rugby matches, mass for Pope John Paul II, Harlem Globetrotters basketball, the World Baseball Classic and concerts for The Beatles, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen.
