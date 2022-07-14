LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Eathquakes | MLS Highlights | FOX Soccer

Just a month after being one of the most criticized picks in the draft, the NBA announced Monday that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K23 Summer League. In his four games, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range. Naturally, Murray was named to the All-Summer League first team alongside Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs). He was the only player to average at least...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO