Zardes' goal helps Rapids earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC on Wednesday night.

Zardes’ second goal of the season for Colorado (5-8-6) came in the 65th minute with assists from Michael Barrios and Diego Rubio.

Orlando City (8-7-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Facundo Torres took a pass from Alexandre Pato and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Colorado outshot Orlando City 19-12 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids. Pedro Gallese stopped six shots for OCFC.

