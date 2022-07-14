ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio man charged with raping 10-year-old who travelled out of state for abortion

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ih5Rb_0gf3TCLX00

An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national attention following a doctor’s comments that the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion.

The doctor’s account had led some prominent Republicans — including Ohio’s attorney general and a congressman — to suggest it was fabricated.

President Joe Biden highlighted the case last week at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion after Republican-led state, including Ohio, enacted near-total restrictions following the US Supreme Court’s recent landmark ruling.

A detective testified on Wednesday at an initial court appearance for the 27-year-old suspect that Columbus police learned about the girl’s pregnancy after her mother alerted Franklin County Children Services on June 22, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The detective said the girl had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30.

The detective said DNA from the Indianapolis abortion clinic was being tested to confirm paternity.

An Indianapolis physician who provides abortion services, Dr Caitlin Bernard, had told The Indianapolis Star that an abortion had been provided for such a child because she could not get the procedure in Ohio under a newly imposed state ban on abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat”. A judge lifted a stay on the ban after the US Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

Appearing Monday on Fox News, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he hadn’t heard “a whisper” from law enforcement in Ohio about any reports or arrests made in connection with such a case.

“Another lie. Anyone surprised?” Republican Jim Jordan tweeted in reaction.

Then on Wednesday, Mr Jordan tweeted that the suspect “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”. A message was left with his office on Wednesday seeking comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBZgD_0gf3TCLX00
President Joe Biden highlighted the case last week at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette/AP) (AP)

In the Fox interview, Mr Yost suggested that the young rape victim would have met the Ohio “heartbeat” abortion ban’s exception for medical emergencies.

“This young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing happened to her — it breaks my heart to think about it — she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment,” he said.

The law defines an emergency as life-threatening or involving a “serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function”. Under that definition, the 10-year-old’s condition wouldn’t have risen to the threshold of an emergency, Kellie Copeland, director of Pro-Choice Ohio, an abortion rights group, said on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Yost said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation stands ready to help prosecute the case. He did not address his previous suggestions that the case was fabricated.

Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, previously called the crime a tragedy. “He has said that if the evidence supports, the rapist should spend the rest of his life in prison,” said governor spokesperson Dan Tierney.

Police say the man confessed to raping the girl. He was arrested on Tuesday and has not entered a plea.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Pictured: Man accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl, 10, who was then forced to travel for abortion

The man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, has now been pictured for the first time.Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court in Ohio on Wednesday for his arraignment. He was charged with raping and impregnating a minor.A police investigator testified at the hearing that Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice. It was unclear when the crime occurred. The girl’s mother allegedly made a referral on 22 June with Franklin County Children Services for her daughter to receive an...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
BBC

Man charged with raping Ohio girl, 10, who was denied abortion

A man in the US state of Ohio has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who had to cross state lines for an abortion after her home state restricted the procedure. Gershon Fuentes, 27, appeared in court in Columbus on Wednesday. The unnamed girl's plight has drawn international attention.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion Rights#Ohio Attorney General#Abortion Clinic#Violent Crime#Republicans#The Us Supreme Court#The Columbus Dispatch#The Indianapolis Star#Fox News
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy