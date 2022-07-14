Rico Nasty Plays In A Field Full Of Flowers In The ‘Skullflower’ Video

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, dvsn delivered one of the best projects of 2020, A Muse In Her Feelings. While many acts would have waited until they were able to tour again before releasing new music, the talented duo decided to continue to feed its fan base. Less than one year ago, the duo from Toronto returned with a new project called Cheers to the Best Memories with Ty Dolla $ign. dvsn could continue to work their latest release, but it appears that that they are ready to return with more new music. During a recent interview at the 2022 BET Awards, dvsn let its fan base know that they are “weeks out” from releasing new music.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO