Marion County, TX

Storms cause outages, closures across the ArkLaTex

By Christa Swanson
 5 days ago

MARION COUNTY, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – Thunderstorms rolling through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday caused road closures from fallen trees and knocked out phone lines in some places.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department made a statement on Facebook a little before 10:00 p.m. to let the public know the phone lines were knocked out during the storm. Service was restored to the MCSO overnight.

Rain chances KOs triple-digit heat for a while

Road hazards from fallen trees across Caddo Parish temporarily closed these areas:

  • Ellerbe Court at Overton Brooks Road
  • Hwy. 169 at Shirley Francis Road
  • Buncombe Road at Kimberly Road

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported early Thursday morning that all three roads have been cleared.

    Tree removal in progress on Ellerbe Ct. in Caddo Parish (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
    Fallen tree blocked Buck’s Grocery Rd. in Grand Encore (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)
    Storms knock down trees across Ellerbe Road at Overton Brooks Road (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Greenwood, La. police are asking the public to avoid part of Greenwood-Springhill Rd. after downed power lines and a tree blocked the road around 9:45 p.m. The section of road between Summerwood and Cherry Hill subdivision will be closed until further notice.

SWEPCO crews were still working to clear the street around 2:15 a.m. Police estimate the road will reopen in approximately an hour.

In Natchitoches, a tree fell blocking Buck’s Grocery Rd. in the Grand Encore area. NPSO says the road is closed. There have been power outages reported in some areas.

Check SWEPCO’s power outage map for updates in your area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

