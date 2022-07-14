ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saigon Restaurant

Cover picture for the articleWhen Saigon fell to the communist regime during the Vietnam War in 1975, the parents of Than “Tommy” Vu sent him and his siblings to other countries through a refugee program to ensure their survival while they remained behind. Vu was taken in by a Hays, Kansas, foster family who helped...

Sisters at Heart | TVM Spotlight

Barb and Jane have been friends for over 25 years and feel they are more like sisters than friends. You can find Sisters at Heart down the center aisle on the main level of Topeka Vendors Market. When TVM opened, they decided to turn their shared passion for running, and their long-time friendship into a partnership. Sisters at Heart specializes in upcycling old furniture into statement pieces and creating handmade décor, jewelry, and fashion accessories.
Stuff the Bus "Hitting the Road" for year 7

Stuff the Bus is an annual school and program supply drive benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka (BGCT). This project began in 2016 as a community project created by Leadership Greater Topeka, and is now in its SEVENTH year of making an incredible impact on the 14 Club site locations of BGCT! In the first six years of the event, over $91,000 worth of supplies and monetary contributions were donated toward the effort. This year, we hope to break the $100,000 mark for this event, marking a substantial impact made for the kids who need us most! For the third straight year, we will be “hitting the road” in BGCT vans and buses to visit donors at scheduled pick up times to collect the donated supplies and thank them for their generosity in person. A fun way to easily invest in our community and the kids served at the Clubs, Stuff the Bus “Hits the Road” is a great way to get out in the community and witness first-hand the impact being made.
New Radio Station Launches For Topeka, Lawrence Audiences

A new radio station featuring R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in Topeka and Lawrence is now live, playing 1,969 Beats In A Row, broadcasting at 96.9 KQRB-FM and streaming worldwide at 969TheBeat.com. The new station is owned by Intrepid Companies LLC. Intrepid’s corporate office is headquartered in Topeka, making The Beat...
