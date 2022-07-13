ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Talk of the Town – July 12

KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we visit with...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Boil order issued Friday for Brunner Hill Water Association

Another boil water order has been issued in Baxter County. The order was put in effect Friday for portions of the Brunner Hill Water Association. The boil order includes Brunner Hill customers in the Koso Point area and the area from the old water office at Dolph to the end of the line toward Fulton County.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Unemployment numbers show little change in May

The newly released unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show little change from April. In Baxter County, the rate is at 3%, down from 3.1% in the previous month. Baxter County’s rate is tied for the 17th lowest out...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxley hired as new MH Parks and Recreation director

Daniel Baxley (right) with (left to right) David, Emma Grace and Amanda Baxley (Samantha Baxley not pictured) Friday was National Parks and Recreation Day, and the city of Mountain Home was able to celebrate by welcoming is new parks and recreation director. The city announced the hiring of David Baxley.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Veterans benefit affair to take place Saturday

The Baxter County Veterans Service Office in Mountain Home assists veterans with all needs within Baxter and surrounding counties. The office hosts a benefit fair for all veterans and dependents to better assist and provide resources, but the event has not been held the past two years due to COVID.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Baxter County, AR
KTLO

Structural damage avoided in Baxter County brush fire

Firefighters in Baxter County were able to put out an out-of-control brush fire Saturday afternoon and prevent structural damage. No injuries were reported, but a firefighter possibly suffered heat exhaustion. According to Tracy Area Assistant Fire Chief Cade Seal, his department was paged out to the fire on Swiss Mountain...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter Co. issues burn ban; wildfire danger continues to increase

Baxter County has joined the long list of counties issuing burn bans.According to Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass’ court order, the ban shall be enforceable by and through the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department.The order notes outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the court is assured all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced to ensure the burning constitutes no hazard to life and property. No outdoor burning is permitted in the absence of a written permit from the county judge and the fire chief of the appropriate fire protection district.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Town urging residents to conserve water

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A lack of rain and relentless heat have forced leaders in one Northeast Arkansas town to urge residents to turn off their taps. In a news release earlier this week, the town of Cave City asked everyone on its water system, both in the city and rural areas, to avoid “excessive water use.”
CAVE CITY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald W. Reynolds
bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 Taney County Farm Family named

The 2022 Taney County Farm Family title was awarded to Rusty and Lisa Berry. The Berrys from Rueter were chosen by the Taney County Extension council and Taney County Farm Bureau organization to represent Taney County at the Missouri State Fair on Farm Family Day, which will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, according to a press release from University of Missouri Extension Office.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

New student registration set for Monday in Norfork

Registration for new students attending Norfork Schools will be held Monday from 8 until 2 at Arrie Goforth (Norfork) Elementary and Norfork High Schools. All new students will need to bring birth certificate, social security card and shot records.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Two boil orders issued, three others still in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued in the Twin Lakes Area, and three others remain in effect. A boil order has been issued for the Starlight Estates subdivision in Baxter County. The order was issued following a water line break. Another order has been issued for customers of the...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Of The Town
KOLR10 News

National Night Out details announced for West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department announced the upcoming National Night Out event will be taking place on August 2. National Night Out, or America’s Night Out Against Crime, is designed to spread awareness about crime and drug prevention, generate support in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Marion County woman receives pardon from governor

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced recently his intent to grant 14 pardons, including a Marion County woman. Melissa Dell Rogers of Peel is included on the list. Rogers was convicted in Marion County in 1995 of five felony counts of delivery of marijuana; two felony counts of theft of property; and one felony count each of residential burglary, breaking or entering, and theft by receiving.
MARION COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Avoid C.R. 5120 in Howell County While Firefighters battle Blaze

West Plains, MO. – A hay field in Pomona has caught fire and emergency crews are asking that onlookers stay clear of the area while they attempt to extinguish the flames. The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. on County Road 5120 and Highway 63. Workers were in the field cutting hay when they noticed the fire and contacted 9-1-1.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Several area businesses among ‘Best Places to work’ in Arkansas

Several area businesses are among those being honored by Arkansas Business in their annual “Best Places to Work” survey. According to their website, the publication’s honorees are determined by a survey which incudes sections that examine leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits. Employees complete the survey anonymously, and employers can analyze the results by specific topics and demographics, including age, sex, ethnicity, status, job role and department.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bransontrilakesnews.com

Kost pleads guilty in Stone County abuse case

The final person accused in the extreme abuse of a Stone County boy has pleaded guilty in a Taney County courtroom to abuse of neglect of a child causing serious emotional or physical injury. Katherine Kost, 55, is the final of four defendants related to the case to make her...
KTLO

Wildfire danger increasing, part of area now in high danger category

With the hot temperatures and dry conditions, the wildfire danger continues to increase across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has updated their wildfire danger map, moving the northwest corner of the state, including Boone and Newton counties, into the high danger category. The rest of the state is listed in the moderate category.
GASSVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy