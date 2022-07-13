Talk of the Town – July 12

Several area businesses are among those being honored by Arkansas Business in their annual “Best Places to Work” survey. According to their website, the publication’s honorees are determined by a survey which incudes sections that examine leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits. Employees complete the survey anonymously, and employers can analyze the results by specific topics and demographics, including age, sex, ethnicity, status, job role and department.
Comments / 0