Talk of the Town – July 12

Baxter County has joined the long list of counties issuing burn bans.According to Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass’ court order, the ban shall be enforceable by and through the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department.The order notes outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the court is assured all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced to ensure the burning constitutes no hazard to life and property. No outdoor burning is permitted in the absence of a written permit from the county judge and the fire chief of the appropriate fire protection district.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO