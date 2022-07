The Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard at 4403 W. Swamp Rd. had been a staple in the Doylestown community for the last 25 years. In an effort to give the location a refresh, the current franchise owners, the Savage Family, closed that location and have moved Rita’s into a new, more modern location up the road to 4331 Swamp Rd. in Doylestown.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO