ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Philippine central bank hikes interest rates by 75 basis points in surprise move, signals further action

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philippine central bank raised its key interest rates by 75 basis points in a surprise move on Thursday and kept the door open for further tightening as it rushed to contain broadening inflationary pressure and rescue a faltering peso. Implemented outside the regular policy-meeting cycle, the tightening move...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

EU signs new gas deal as fears grow over Russian supplies cutoff

Russia has denied that it is using gas as a weapon against the West, however supplies have fallen by more than 60% in recent weeks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Europe's energy chief, Kadri Simson, were in Azerbaijan on Monday to finalize the deal. Azerbaijan, which borders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis is a warning to other Asian nations

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep and unprecedented economic crisis that has sparked huge protests and seen its president quit after fleeing the country - but other countries could be at risk of similar troubles, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "Countries with...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Philippine#Basis Points#Price Stability#Bsp#The Monetary Board
CNBC

These are the 10 states with America's most stable housing markets

Rising mortgage rates, a reflection of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation, are roiling the U.S. housing market. Many forecasters now believe the market could cool considerably following years of explosive growth. Some states will fare better than others. Because companies seek locations where the housing situation will...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Reallocating assets: What to assess for the rest of 2022

With remarkably high levels of uncertainty surrounding the economy and peak inflation, more investors are looking to reallocate their assets in the second half of the year. "The good news is a good portion of the multiple compression I think is behind us due to expectations for higher inflation," Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, told CNBC's Bob Pisani in an interview Monday on "ETF Edge."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
CNBC

Why American wages haven't increased despite productivity growth

Wages have remained virtually unchanged over the last 50 years when adjusted for inflation and many Americans are feeling the pain of slow wage growth. Two-thirds of American workers said that inflation has outpaced any salary gains made in the past year. But some economists argue that wage stagnation is merely a myth politicians use to promote their careers. So just how real is wage stagnation in the U.S. today and what does it mean for American workers?
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Largo Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Largo Inc. (“Largo” or the “Company”) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. Largo’s 2021 Sustainability Report has been compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards: Core option, as well as Value Reporting Foundation - Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals & Mining Industry Standard requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005710/en/ Largo announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, focus on cenbank cues

Gold inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, as investors braced for cues on the pace of interest rate hikes from major central banks this month. Spot gold was up 0.1 at $1,711.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures was up 0.12% to $1,711.02. The dollar index...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy