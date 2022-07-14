Philippine central bank hikes interest rates by 75 basis points in surprise move, signals further action

Wages have remained virtually unchanged over the last 50 years when adjusted for inflation and many Americans are feeling the pain of slow wage growth. Two-thirds of American workers said that inflation has outpaced any salary gains made in the past year. But some economists argue that wage stagnation is merely a myth politicians use to promote their careers. So just how real is wage stagnation in the U.S. today and what does it mean for American workers?

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO