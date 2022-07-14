Philippine central bank hikes interest rates by 75 basis points in surprise move, signals further action

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Largo Inc. (“Largo” or the “Company”) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. Largo’s 2021 Sustainability Report has been compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Standards: Core option, as well as Value Reporting Foundation - Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals & Mining Industry Standard requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005710/en/ Largo announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business. (Graphic: Business Wire)
