Mesa County Residents to Get Tax Refund

We are seeing some warm temperatures to start out the day in the Western Slope. Grand Junction was still in the 80s at 5am this morning. Overall its looking to be a very hot day. Highs will mostly be in the 90s with potential triple digits in the valleys. Lingering monsoon moisture will spark chances for afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. Like last week they will continue to favor the Divide and the San Juan mountains. Rain chances won’t move into the lower valleys until the end of the afternoon, and we will only see around a 20-30% chances for a stray showers to pass over Grand Junction and Montrose. The strongest storms for the day will still have the potential for small sized hail over the mountains. Drier westerly winds will move in for tomorrow and Wednesday causing rain chances to decrease for the middle of the week. Due to the drier air moving in, and a strong upper level ridge still persisting over the Western Slope, high temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to triple digits all week in the Grand Valley. More monsoon moisture will return for the end of the work week, causing rain chances to return over the weekend.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO