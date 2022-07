You would think that golfers in Los Alamos would be overjoyed to live in a small community with a beautiful 18-hole golf course, heavily subsidized by the taxpayers of this county. Apparently for some, enough is never enough. For several years now a faction of the golfing community has been pushing the County to expand the golf course into the wooded Open Space south of the present boundaries. This area is a forest of mature, healthy trees and contains the highly popular and well-used Walnut Canyon Rim Trail.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO