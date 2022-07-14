RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 13

PHOENIX — Monsoon rain fell around the East Valley Wednesday night, as well as a few spots in the far West Valley. How much rain did your area get?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 4 a.m. on July 14

Chandler: 0.63"

Gilbert: 1.14"

Glendale: 0.0"

Mesa (Reid Park): 1.26"

Peoria: 0.0"

Phoenix (downtown): 0.0"

Scottsdale: 0.08"

Surprise: 0.0"

Tempe: 0.0"

Wickenburg: 0.04"