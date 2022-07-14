ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz, Knicks Reportedly Start Donovan Mitchell Trade Discussions

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P14Wq_0gf3JwIL00

New York has emerged from among a handful of teams trying to land the three-time All-Star in a deal.

As the NBA offseason continues, the Knicks and Jazz have engaged in trade talks centered on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic .

Utah is reportedly talking to numerous teams about a potential Mitchell swap, but New York has emerged as the “focused destination,” per The Athletic.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Jazz have already dealt center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves this offseason, signaling a shift into a franchise reset for Utah. The Jazz fell in six games to the Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs after reaching the conference semifinals the year before.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have already added point guard Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million deal . Reports have already come out from New York that the team has “ no interest ” in including former No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett in any trades this offseason.

New York has eight future first-round picks to include in a trade package with Utah, as the Jazz look to acquire future assets in the form of draft picks and players on rookie-scale contracts. The Heat are also interested in trading for Mitchell, per Charania and Jones, though lack the same level of draft picks and young, less expensive players as the Knicks.

Mitchell is a New York native, spending much of his youth there before attending his final two high school years in Connecticut. In 67 games last season, he averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the field.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New York Knicks coverage, go to All Knicks .

Comments / 0

Related
All Knicks

Knicks Trade of Julius Randle? Here's the Problem

Julius Randle has, in one short year, gone from being maybe the New York Knicks' best player to being ... maybe ... un-tradable. “There’s just no market out there for him. ... Trust me, if they could have had a deal for him, it would be done already,” The executive told Heavy.com writer Sean Deveney.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Marc Cuban#Timberwolves#Athletic#Mavericks
InsideTheJazz

Russell Westbrook Connected to Jazz in New NBA Trade Rumor

Utah Jazz fans are stuck in limbo right now after rumors exploded earlier this week that team executives are now open to listening to trade offers for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After dealing away Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade to Minnesota, moving Mitchell would signal Utah's intent of exploding the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Knicks Might Want To Exchange Julius Randle For Russell Westbrook If They Acquire Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in for a long summer, filled with rumors regarding Russell Westbrook’s future and a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Most reports claim the Lakers try to engineer Westbrook’s exit while acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. However, that’s a complex transaction to carry out considering the money involved, Brooklyn’s evident lack of interest in the 2017 NBA MVP, L.A.’s reported unwillingness to get rid of all their available future first-round picks, and Kevin Durant’s trade request.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy