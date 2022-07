It has been quite a week for D-backs left-hander Joe Mantiply, who has been named to his first All-Star team. There have been interviews to do from outlets across the country, plans to make for the trip to Los Angeles, previous reservations for an All-Star break vacation in San Diego to cancel and an overwhelming amount of text messages and phone calls. It's a lot for a 31-year-old who is used to going through his days mostly anonymously.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO