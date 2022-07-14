ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shots fired feet away from eversource Workers Tuesday

By 617Kendall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 00:45 hours on July 12, 2022, Eversource employees working overnight were shocked and startled after numerous shots rang out in the area of their work site. The workers reported that they heard the shots on Ruggles Street in lower Roxbury. Officers from District...

BOSTON, MA
