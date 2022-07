One day after sliding into the "high'' COVID-19 community activity level, Los Angeles County reported nearly 9,000 new infections today, with the true number of new cases likely much higher but unreported due to the prevalence of take home tests.The 8,954 new cases reported by the county Department of Public Health Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,207,071. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was17% as of Friday.Health officials have noted that the actual number of infections is likely much higher, detected by over-the-counter at-home tests, the results of...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO