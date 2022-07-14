ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Witness Trump Allegedly Tried to Call Is Revealed

By Matt Young
 5 days ago
The witness whom former President Donald Trump allegedly tried to call following the House Jan. 6 hearing testimony of former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson has been revealed as a member of the White House support staff. Trump’s attempts to contact the witness were revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney...

Feds Say 2 New Yorkers Used Photo With Trump to Defraud $27 Million

Authorities arrested two Long Island residents on Monday over a $27 million investment fraud scheme that capitalized on their attendance at a 2017 fundraiser with then-President Donald Trump. Prosecutors allege that Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang convinced investors to dump money into a fake effort to build a private educational institution, purporting that it was supported by top politicians. The defendants also promised their victims, all of whom were foreign nationals, green cards and contact with the political elite. A criminal complaint alleges that Li and Wang charged 12 of their victims $93,000 each to attend a June 2017 Trump fundraiser, and then acted as “straw donors” to funnel that money into $600,000 worth of illegal political contributions to the committee that hosted the event. They allegedly used a photo of Li, Trump, and Melania Trump taken at the fundraiser to solicit investments in the educational institution.
Rand Paul Killed Biden-McConnell Judge Deal Because He Felt Dissed

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) didn't block confirmation of a conservative, anti-abortion judge out of some sort of high-minded principle or concern for women’s right to choose. He told reporters on Monday that he put the kibosh on Mitch McConnell’s nomination of Chad Meredith because he was miffed that he was not let in on the deal the Senate Republican leader made with President Joe Biden to push the appointment through. “McConnell’s to blame for tanking this because he tried to do it secretly,” Paul said, according to Politico, adding that it was “insulting” that he learned about the nomination when the FBI was conducting a background check. “We never heard about it from McConnell’s office. And his people simply said, ‘You can’t do this but we can.’ You know, ‘We’re so powerful, we can do whatever we want.’”
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Zelensky Fires Two Top Law Enforcement Officials Amid Treason Investigations

In a major political shakeup, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired both the nation’s prosecutor general and the leader of its domestic intelligence agency, The New York Times reported. In a televised speech on Sunday, Zelensky said that he was firing Iryna Venediktova and Ivan Bakanov, prosecutor general and leader of the Security Service of Ukraine, respectively, because treason investigations had revealed that members of their agencies have been collaborating with Russia. According to Zelensky, officials have opened 651 cases of high treason into law enforcement authorities, and more than 60 employees in the fired administrators’ offices were found to be working against Ukraine. “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of national security… pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership,” Zelensky said. The dismissal marks the most significant alteration to Zelensky’s government since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Secret Service Ordered to Investigate How All Those Jan. 6 Texts Got Deleted

The National Archives on Tuesday directed the Secret Service to probe the “the potential unauthorized deletion” of texts from around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “This report must include ... a statement of the exact circumstances surrounding the deletion of messages, a statement of the safeguards established to prevent further loss of documentation and details of all agency actions taken to salvage, retrieve, or reconstruct the records,” the archives wrote in a letter. News of that request comes amid reports that the Secret Service does not have any additional test messages to give the House committee looking into the Capitol riot, as the rest were purged “as a part of a device-replacement program,” CNBC reported. The texts are unlikely to be found, sources told The Washington Post. If they do resurface, they could showcase reactions and messages in real time on Jan. 6 of agents who may have coordinated Trump’s plans and whereabouts that day. The House panel had issued a subpoena Friday for the Secret Service records.
House Passes Bill to Protect Same-Sex, Interracial Marriages

A bill that to protect same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law has passed the House with wide-ranging support. Dubbed a historic step amid fears the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade last month will stretch to other precedents, the Respect for Marriage Act passed with a majority 267-157 vote on Tuesday. Supported by 47 Republicans, the bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman. “If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said. House Democrats said the vote was directly in response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ suggestion that the court should reconsider previous court rulings that allow same-sex marriage and contraception. The chamber is also set to vote on the Right to Contraception Act this week.
