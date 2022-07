It’s that time of year again, folks! The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will be bringing you all the rides, food and good times you could ask for July 20-23. You can click here to check out the four-day schedule, which will include events such as an open dairy show, petting zoos, inflatables, laser tag, live music and a monster truck show. Trust us – no matter which day you attend, you’re guaranteed to have a blast. Be sure to bring some cash and pack some sunscreen because it’s expected to be warm and sunny this year!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO