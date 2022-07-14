Family's stolen camper located, cats still missing

TACOMA, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl is recovering after someone shot her, while she laid in the bed in her room this past weekend. Tacoma police responded to a shooting at a home on South 92nd Street early Saturday morning. Inside the home, Julie Palesoo and her daughter, 10-year-old Sarai,...
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - On Saturday, Lynnwood police were analyzing what was believed to be abandoned drug paraphernalia near a local store when a small ball of unknown powder exploded, causing minor damage to the police station. At 9 a.m., a Lynnwood police officer responded to a report of abandoned clothing...
Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
A 30-year-old Olympia man allegedly rear-ended another car and then called his mother, who tried to take the fall for him, according to police. Olympia police arrested Jesse James Lund on July 12 after a reported hit and run on the 3900 block of Martin Way E. The reporting party...
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police seized a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that left two teens dead. Authorities say they identified what they believe is the suspect vehicle—a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with a black front fender, a hood with a white body and Washington license plate #CBP4384. Police seized the SUV to process it for evidence.
SEATTLE — Robert Robinson has been unlucky enough to find himself in two shooting situations in the last 10 years. Robinson was a witness in the Mount Vernon Walmart shooting Sunday night. In 2016, he was working at Macy's in Burlington when Arcan Cetin shot and killed five people at Cascade Mall.
Neighbors in an upscale Newcastle community were stunned Sunday after an attempted catalytic converter theft led to a double shooting. Deputies said three men drove through the Avalon Bay Apartment complex looking to steal catalytic converters. That suspicious activity was noticed by a neighbor, and when he questioned the suspects,...
SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Sunday afternoon. At 2:54 p.m., Seattle police responded to reports that a man was overdosing on narcotics at Kobe Terrace Park. Officers arrived to find the man slumped over near a bench. Upon trying to wake him up, they discovered he was dead and had apparently been shot.
A modular home fire displaced a family of three near Kent. Firefighters responded at about 3:02 a.m. Sunday, July 17 to a residential fire in the 28400 block of 168th Avenue SE, according to Puget Sound Fire Division Chief Pat Pawlak. The location is in unincorporated King County but has a Kent address.
CHELAN — A suspect in an apparent arson fire at the Chelan Rodeo grounds is being treated for critical burns at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Chelan Fire and Rescue responded about 2:20 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a 20-foot by 20-foot stable fully-engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into nearby brush.
SEATAC, Wash. - Earlier this month, the Port of Seattle released surveillance video showing the moments before a man stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2018. On August 10, 2018, 29-year-old Richard Russell, who was a ground service agent employed by Horizon Air, flew the empty stolen plane...
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Licton Springs neighborhood of north Seattle. The shooting occurred on North 96th Street near Aurora Ave North shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving efforts. The...
The person who was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run over Fourth of July weekend has been identified by Spokane Police Department (SPD) as a 42-year-old woman named Cassandra Bahzad. On July 5, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., Cassandra was hit by a vehicle near Ash and...
SEATTLE - A 57-year-old security guard working in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has been arrested for allegedly fighting and stabbing a man accused of trespassing on private property. Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, multiple people called 911 to report that a security guard had stabbed a man in the 1600...
TACOMA, Wash. — It was an emotional morning in St. John Transformation Ministries, as family and friends paid their last respects to Iyana Ussery. Ussery was shot and killed on July 6 while sitting in a car at the intersection of Martin Luther King Way and South 19th Street.
MONROE, Wash. - A 28-year-old Monroe man is in custody following a domestic violence incident in Monroe early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Fremont St around 1:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 but quickly hung up. Dispatchers say...
UPDATE: Desire has been found safe and has been returned home. PREVIOUS: Issaquah police are asking the public for help locating Desire, a missing 11-year-old girl from Issaquah. According to police, Desire left home on July 13 and was last seen around 4 p.m. near the corner of Southwest Clark...
