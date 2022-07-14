ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Family's stolen camper located, cats still missing

q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian family's truck and camper were stolen while...

www.q13fox.com

lynnwoodtoday.com

Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man allegedly rear-ends another car, calls mom for cover

A 30-year-old Olympia man allegedly rear-ended another car and then called his mother, who tried to take the fall for him, according to police. Olympia police arrested Jesse James Lund on July 12 after a reported hit and run on the 3900 block of Martin Way E. The reporting party...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police seize suspect vehicle connected to fatal Lynnwood shooting of 2 teenagers

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police seized a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that left two teens dead. Authorities say they identified what they believe is the suspect vehicle—a 1996 Chevy Tahoe with a black front fender, a hood with a white body and Washington license plate #CBP4384. Police seized the SUV to process it for evidence.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle police investigating after man found dead in International District park

SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Sunday afternoon. At 2:54 p.m., Seattle police responded to reports that a man was overdosing on narcotics at Kobe Terrace Park. Officers arrived to find the man slumped over near a bench. Upon trying to wake him up, they discovered he was dead and had apparently been shot.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Modular home fire displaces family of three near Kent

A modular home fire displaced a family of three near Kent. Firefighters responded at about 3:02 a.m. Sunday, July 17 to a residential fire in the 28400 block of 168th Avenue SE, according to Puget Sound Fire Division Chief Pat Pawlak. The location is in unincorporated King County but has a Kent address.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Released video shows moments before plane stolen at Sea-Tac Airport in 2018

SEATAC, Wash. - Earlier this month, the Port of Seattle released surveillance video showing the moments before a man stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2018. On August 10, 2018, 29-year-old Richard Russell, who was a ground service agent employed by Horizon Air, flew the empty stolen plane...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in north Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Licton Springs neighborhood of north Seattle. The shooting occurred on North 96th Street near Aurora Ave North shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving efforts. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Have you seen this missing Issaquah girl?

UPDATE: Desire has been found safe and has been returned home. PREVIOUS: Issaquah police are asking the public for help locating Desire, a missing 11-year-old girl from Issaquah. According to police, Desire left home on July 13 and was last seen around 4 p.m. near the corner of Southwest Clark...
ISSAQUAH, WA

