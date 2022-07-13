Padres meet to discuss poor play, then lose again to Rockies

Padres starter Joe Musgrove is pulled from the game by manager Bob Melvin after pitching fewer than six innings for the first time this year. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — Following a mistake-filled loss here Tuesday night, there was something of a clamoring to accept blame for how the night went and thePadres’ overall shoddy play in recent weeks.

“Responsibility is on me,” Bob Melvin said.

“We’re all playing sloppy baseball right now,” Manny Machado said.

“I take responsibility for that loss,” Luke Voit said.

It was clear the situation would be addressed in some fashion before too long. And it was.

For a little less than 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon, the Padres met in the visitors’ clubhouse at Coors Field. The meeting was called by Melvin, but multiple players spoke as well.

The gist of the discussions was about a need to up the level and consistency of intensity and focus and the need to return to the crisp play that characterized the team in the season’s opening months rather than the soggy ball that contributed to their losing 11 of their previous 16 games.

Such meetings are not intended to be instant cure-alls. They carry the risk that the next game will be a stinker.

What ensued Wednesday night was an improvement for the Padres only in that they scored more runs and weren’t thrown out at third base twice in one inning.

They did not play very well and pitched even worse on the back end and lost 10-6 to the Rockies, a team that began the night a half-game out of last place in the National League West.

“We’re working hard to try to get through this thing,” Melvin said. “It’s a tough period right now. There were some times it looked like this could be a good game for us, and it turned on us when we couldn’t hold them down.”

Joe Musgrove did not go at least six innings for the first time in 16 starts this season, and the Padres’ bullpen continued to leak.

The Rockies had a season-high 18 hits and scored three runs in three straight innings — the fifth, sixth and seventh — as they came back from three-run deficits twice and ultimately took a three-run lead before adding a single run in the eighth.

Given that the game was played Coors Field, where hits and runs proliferate like rabbits in the spring, the pitching was arguably the most excusable of the Padres’ issues. It didn’t help, but it happens a mile high.

What is most troubling is that the Padres continued to play at times as if the ball and base paths were foreign to them.

CJ Abrams slipped as he tried to get back to first base and was picked off after leading off the second inning with a single. In the third, Eric Hosmer dropped a sure out as he attempted to pick up a slow roller and backhand it to Musgrove covering first base. In the fifth, Ha-Seong Kim had a grounder go off his glove — a play that was initially ruled an error and changed to a base hit. In the sixth, catcher Austin Nola lost control of a throw home but was saved when Elias Diaz was called out by home plate umpire Malachi Moore for going out of the base line. In the eighth, Kim ran a long way to try to field a ball directly in front of Abrams at shortstop and had the ball go off his glove for what was ruled a hit, which led to a run.

The game began with promise but also some cause for regret.

Jake Cronenworth’s home run put the Padres up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, which ended with runners at the corners after they arrived there with two outs.

A night after scoring just once in the six innings in which their first batter reached base, the Padres on Wednesday failed to score after leadoff singles in the second and fourth innings.

They fared better with two outs in the fifth.

After taking six pitches to retire Esteury Ruiz and Trent Grisham, Rockies starter Chad Kuhl walked three of the final four batters he faced, with a single by Machado mixed in, to bring in one run. Reliever Jhoulys Chacin walked Kim on four pitches to give the Padres a 3-0 lead.

The inning was over one pitch later, when Abrams flied out to center field.

“We came out, put together some good at-bats early,” Melvin said. “Probably could have done a little bit more in the first couple innings. ... I would have liked to get a little more out of it at that point in time.”

The Rockies tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth with four hits, twice as many as they had managed against Musgrove to that point.

The Padres went back up with three runs in the top of the sixth. Again, two quick outs began the inning before a walk by Grisham, RBI double by Cronenworth, walk by Machado and successive RBI singles by Nomar Mazara and Hosmer.

But despite the gift of Diaz running out of the baseline, the game was tied by the bottom of the inning.

Diaz’s double and a single by Sam Hilliard ended Musgrove’s night. Nabil Crismatt got the first out on the grounder that produced the out at home and then struck out Connor Joe before Jose Iglesias launched a three-run homer to the bleachers beyond left field.

The Rockies took the lead in the seventh with three hits and a walk against Tayler Scott. One of the hits was a two-run single by Iglesias, who finished with a career-high six RBIs.

Melvin seemed inclined to place the weight of the loss on the bullpen’s back.

“After the fourth, they scored everything on us,” he said. “That’s what it came down to.”

But that isn’t the end of it.

“We have to play well these last four games so we can get a little distance from this and get a break and then come back refreshed after the All-Star break,” Melvin said. “But the break is still four games away. We have to continue to look at it every inning every day to try to improve and get better and keep working. We haven’t been able to get out of this funk yet, but every day brings on a new challenge.”