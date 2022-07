Like many of us, you are probably wondering: What the hell is going at Barcelona?. Back in 2018, they claimed they were about to become the first soccer club to ever generate $1 billion in annual revenue. Fast-forward to a year ago, and Lionel Messi, the greatest player of all time, was forced -- through tears -- to leave the club because they could no longer afford him. Fast forward to a month ago and Barcelona president Joan Laporta was describing the club as "clinically dead." Fast forward to today, and they've announced the signings of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

MLS ・ 7 HOURS AGO