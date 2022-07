Nobody wakes up thinking that a disaster will happen to them that day, but it does happen every day all across the country and right here in the Quad Cities. A disaster doesn’t have to affect the entire community like a derecho or tornado; a house fire might impact one family but have devastating consequences for them. Taking the time to make plans in advance can help families and communities prepare for unexpected emergencies. That’s why the University of Illinois Extension has a series of five workshops scheduled in August that will outline proactive steps to take before, during and after a disaster.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO