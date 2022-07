An embattled city councilmember in the small Northern California town of Arcata is refusing calls from colleagues and the community to resign after being the subject of multiple allegations of misconduct over the past several months. The latest of those scandals — a sexual harassment claim by a city staff member, based on interactions that a third-party investigation called “undisputed” — follows DUI and cocaine charges that preceded a demotion from mayor to city councilmember last year.

ARCATA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO