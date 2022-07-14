ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2 Costume Designer Reveals Secrets of America Chavez's Costume

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness landed in theaters earlier this year, it brought a shocking number of new elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them was the first live-action appearance of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a character with an incredibly unique comic status quo that left a...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Fast X: Brie Larson Reveals New Set Photo to Celebrate Vin Diesel's Birthday

The Marvels star Brie Larson is hard at work on Fast X at the moment, and she shared a new photo from the set in honor of Vin Diesel's birthday. Vin Diesel turns 55 today, July 18th, and needless to say, he's put together quite a career in that half-century of time. The Fast and the Furious is one of the biggest and most enduring franchises aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and Diesel built it along with his F&F "Familia" from the ground up – not from relying established IP to create a global, billion-dollar box office smash.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Avengers 5: Russo brothers deny Secret Wars talks with Marvel

Kevin Feige teased recently that Marvel will soon clarify the MCU’s larger storyline, prompting speculation that the MCU might soon get the first new Avengers story after Endgame. Separately, there’s been increased chatter about Secret Wars being the likely title of a future Avengers installment, with the Russo brothers rumored to be the movie’s potential directors.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ironheart Actor Confirms Filming Start: "Sh-t's Fire"

Filming for Ironheart is officially underway, with the show's biggest names having either been spotted on set or confirmed their involvement through social media posts. Earlier this month, Dominique Thorne was spotted on set as the eponymous superhero and Monday, Anthony Ramos confirmed he's also started filming his role. "We...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Barbie Movie Star Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Hari Nef has wrapped on the upcoming Barbie movie. On Saturday, Neff took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with various members of the film's cast and crew celebrating the milestone with the caption "it's a wrap for the Doll! To Barbieland." Nef's co-star Ana Cruz Kayne also shared the photo with the caption "That's a wrap, y'all."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Daryl and Carol's Roles in Last Episodes

The Walking Dead may have started with Rick Grimes, but it will finish with Daryl and Carol. The characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are the only walker apocalypse survivors to appear on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the last eight episodes airing this October on AMC. But before the zombie drama rides into the sunset — and before Reedus rides solo in the Daryl Dixon spinoff that will no longer co-star McBride — Daryl and Carol are ride or die when our heroes lead the charge against the Commonwealth.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Reacts to Season Two's Most Viral Episode

While Demon Slayer had a role in this year's Anime Expo, the popular Shonen series didn't have any new footage to share when it came to the third season of the anime adaptation that is set to arrive next year in 2023. However, the panel itself saw the voice of Tanjiro Kamado, Natsuki Hanae, in attendance to help in answering fan questions while also diving into his feelings about one of the most viral episodes of season two, specifically the final fight of the Entertainment District Arc between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki.
COMICS
ComicBook

Brett Goldstein Sent His Parents to Thor: Love and Thunder Without Telling Them About Big Surprise

Brett Goldstein has been best known for his role as aging soccer player (and curmudgeon) Roy Kent on Apple's Ted Lasso – that is, until now. Brett Goldstein has stepped up to a whole new level of fame by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! (WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW) The mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder shows Russell's Crowe's Zeus dealing with the aftermath of the film's events (Thor stealing his thunderbolt) and tasking his son Hercules (Goldstein) with getting revenge by killing Thor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog: IDW Announces Tails 30th Anniversary Special, Return of Mecha Knuckles in Scrapnik Island (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is about to begin, and IDW Publishing is sharing its big plans for Sonic the Hedgehog through the second half of 2022. That includes getting into the Halloween spirit with the new Scrapnik Island miniseries, featuring the return of Sonic Advance villain Mecha Knuckles, and celebrating Miles "Tails" Prower's 30th birthday in a similar fashion to Sonic's own 30th-anniversary celebration. IDW Publishing already celebrated the 50th issue of its ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog series earlier this year, but the publisher seems to have plenty more excitement in store for Sonic the Hedgehog fans over the course of the next several months.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fortnite Reveals More Anime Skins

Fortnite already has a couple of anime-inspired skins available in its vast collection of cosmetics, and soon, it'll welcome a few more to the in-game options. Epic Games announced the "Anime Legends Pack" this week which comes with 10 different cosmetics, though these might not be the anime looks you were expecting. Instead of this being a crossover where characters like the ones from Naruto are welcomed into the game or the rumored Dragon Ball collab, this new cosmetic collection instead reimagines a couple of original Fortnite skins while also adding some accessories like back blings and pickaxes to go along with them.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: First Andor TV Spot Features New Footage

After being in production for years, fans caught their first look at Star Wars: Andor earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with a new TV spot for the upcoming series including new footage from the adventure. The TV spot features dialogue from a handful of characters, reminding audiences that, despite the title, it won't entirely focus on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, though he will obviously be an integral component of the narrative. Check out the new TV spot for Star Wars: Andor below and stay tuned for updates on the series before it premieres on Disney+ on August 31st.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Takes Krillin and Android 18 on an Epic Date

Dragon Ball as a Shonen franchise is well-known for its universe-shattering battles, with the next movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, giving anime fans one of the biggest fights of the series to date when it arrives in North America later this year. Throughout the series, however, creator Akira Toriyama has found ways to slip in some romance here and there, with one of the fan-favorite relationships being Krillin and former villain Android 18. Now, one fan animator has given the two an epic date that is totally in the style of the Z-Fighters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Reveals the Reason for Season 1's Big Death

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' featured a surprising death in its first season. Hemmer, the often-grumpy Aenar serving as the Enterprise's chief engineer, sacrificed himself after being infected with Gorn young. The dark turn took some fans by surprise, and many were heartbroken to bid Hemmer farewell. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has now discussed the reasons for Hemmer's death, saying that he hoped to surprise fans with Strange New Worlds' first season, and challenge the old Star Trek red shirt trope by giving this red shirt a death that was full of meaning and dramatic weight.
TV SERIES

