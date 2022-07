WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Despite some federal grant delays, construction is set to begin soon for Watford City’s Career and Technical Education facility. Officials held a groundbreaking Monday for the Bakken Area Skills Center, which they say will provide more career and technical education (CTE) for students and workforce training for high-demand jobs. While some federal funds are still being tied up, Superintendent Dr. Steve Holen says they are able to get started on the project.

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO