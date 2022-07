Students of UC Santa Barbara, rejoice! Your prayers have finally been answered, for after years of virtual inaction, our esteemed chancellor has seemingly taken the growing over-enrollment crisis into his own hands. This sudden shift in policy could not have been more timely — as the 2022-23 school year looms ahead, campus student housing and Isla Vista have become ever-more dense. With student population soaring, living conditions deteriorating and housing policy remaining ever-stagnant, it can feel as though calls for action from UCSB administration fall on deaf ears — but no longer!

2 DAYS AGO