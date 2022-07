LEBANON, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections is looking for a fugitive who escaped a DOC van on his way back from a work crew assignment. Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, was last seen at 2:46 p.m. around Main Street and Berry Street. He is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair, weighs 165 pounds and stands at 5’9”.

