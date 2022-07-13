Source: Dorothy / Dorothy

Dorothy, an extremely dope art and design collective based in the United Kingdom displayed in the past deep reverence for Hip-Hop music and culture. The company just rolled out its new Hip-Hop Stamps poster, featuring a bevy of classic Hip-Hop albums from the past 40 years.

We’ve featured the fly artwork of Dorothy in the past, putting a spotlight on its innovative Hip-Hop Love Blueprint, which is now in its second edition. But we’re here to talk about the Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop, and it’s another fresh look from the Dorothy team.

Check out the gang explaining the concept below:

We’ve reimagined 42 seminal hip-hop albums as a series of oversized postage stamps beginning with the 1982 breakthrough album The Message by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five and, just like a mini hip-hop history lesson, weaving its way chronologically through the old school and golden age of hip-hop, east coast and west coast artists and the crossover success of alternative and progressive rap.

The names of groups featured include Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, De La Soul, Beastie Boys, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, and many more. This is a must for the Hip-Hop art collector in your life or for someone who wants to honor the greats of the past and present as we should.

Source: Dorothy / Dorothy

Source: Dorothy / Dorothy

To learn more about Dorothy’s Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop Poster, click here. The company also has similar pieces for Electronic and Jazz music.

—

Photo: Dorothy

Dorothy Rolls Out Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop Poster Featuring Decades Of Classics was originally published on hiphopwired.com