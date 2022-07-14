BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks Are Reportedly Taking Place With This Team

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz "have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade".

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams."

Mitchell and the Jazz had another solid season, but they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round in just six games (Luka Doncic also did not play in the first three games of the series).

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire league, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This offseason, they traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert, so the organization is definitely going through massive changes.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made the initial report on Tuesday that the Jazz were open to taking calls for Mitchell.

Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said."

The Knicks finished the season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the playoffs.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed and lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs.