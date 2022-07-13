Task force discusses new legislation cracking down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law. This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia. “This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.” The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO