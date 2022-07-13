ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Task force discusses new legislation cracking down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in Pa.

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTask force discusses legislation cracking down on illegal...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

State Police announces firearm purchase denial investigations

(Harrisburg, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022. According to the release, the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Police Can Now Confiscate Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes On Pennsylvania Roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law. This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia. “This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.” The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military member who died as a result […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Pennsylvania 911 Dispatcher Charged for Not Sending an Ambulance

Pennsylvania 911 dispatcher Leon Price has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after failing to send an ambulance. Kelly Titchenell called 911 while driving to her sick 54-year-old mother’s home. Titchenell wanted an ambulance sent there, but Price allegedly told her to call back to confirm if her mother would be willing to go to the hospital. When Titchenell arrived at the house, she had no service and could not call back 911. The next morning, her brother found their mother dead from internal bleeding.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#Atvs
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pa. will add 3 new parks to state park system, one for ATVs

HARRISBURG, PA – Three new state parks are in the works for Pennsylvania, state officials confirmed this week, including one for ATV enthusiasts. Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement in a Tweet on Tuesday that the commonwealth will make its first addition to its state park system since 2005, bringing the total number of state parks in Pennsylvania to 124.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Pennsylvania Bans Turkey Hunting With Muzzleloaders, Slug Guns, and Pistols Amid Population Declines

Pennsylvania turkey hunters will have new weapon restrictions starting this fall. A regulation approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners prohibits the use of muzzleloaders, slug guns, and handguns (all single-projectile firearms) during the fall turkey season. This means that shotguns and archery gear are now the only legal means of harvest. Hunting turkeys with centerfire rifles was banned in Pennsylvania last year. The new restrictions should take effect in six weeks upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, according to North-Central Pennsylania News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

County fairs in central Pa. in 2022: Where and when to go

We might only be midway through the month of July but Pennsylvania fair season is nearly upon us once more. It’s true. The York State Fair is only a little more than a week away, and in its wake come a plethora of county and local fairs with enough livestock, fried food and midway rides to make your head spin (in some cases literally).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall school board member accused of unwanted kissing

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge. Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing someone on the lips twice, which was unwanted by the victim, according to a police report. The incident happened in May at a property...
WHITEHALL, PA
abc27 News

Could the groundhog be Pennsylvania’s official rodent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year on February 2, world-renowned groundhog Punxsutawney Phil steps into the spotlight at Gobbler’s Knob to predict the weather. A state lawmaker, however, wants to keep Phil front and center all year long in the eyes of Pennsylvanians by passing a Senate bill that would designate the groundhog as the commonwealth’s official rodent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Men wanted after attempted Pennsylvania gas station kidnapping

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men who they say attempted to kidnap a gas station clerk. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B in Waynesburg Barracks say on July 12 at approximately 8:50 p.m. two white males attempted to lure a gas station clerk toward a gray van.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy