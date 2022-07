DJ Premier has claimed that an early collaboration between him and 50 Cent was blocked by Dr. Dre after the rapper signed with Aftermath Entertainment. Speaking to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, the legendary producer explained that he was signed to Terror Squad by Fat Joe and that he initially wanted the Fif collab to be the first single from a Terror Squad compilation project. “This was when everybody wasn’t really messing with 50 to the fullest because he was having too much drama after doing ‘How To Rob,’ and me and Fif hit it off right away and clicked when I got on the phone with him,” Premier shared.

