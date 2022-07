ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many Eloy and Arizona City residents are trying to find shelter and stay cool after a night of monsoon storms left thousands without power on Monday. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over Battaglia Drive and Toltec Road in Eloy and saw the damage left behind. Power lines were knocked down by the storm and completely snapped in half. Our news chopper kept flying along Battaglia and saw more power lines down in Arizona City.

ELOY, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO