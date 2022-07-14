ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver mother seeks her son’s killer

By Rogelio Mares
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKFoZ_0gf34CUF00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The mother of a Denver man killed in June is asking for your help finding the man wanted for his murder.

It was three weeks ago this Tuesday that Emma Armijo got the phone call no mother ever wants to receive: Her oldest son was killed in a shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joOZh_0gf34CUF00
Raymond Herrera is pictured with his mother, Emma Armijo, who is asking for help to find her son’s killer. (Credit: Emma Armijo)

Since then, police have been searching for a man who faces first-degree murder charges in connection with her son’s death.

“It just broke my heart and I’m still hurting,” Armijo said.

Witnesses tried to save life of teen killed at Brighton park

Raymond Joseph Herrera was 37 years old when he was killed June 21 near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

“Raymond was a very nice gentleman. He minded his own business. He was very caring,” Armijo said. “I don’t know why somebody would do that to him,” she said.

His mother was his emergency contact.

“I get a call about 6:50, maybe a bit after, from Denver Health,” Armijo said, adding he was killed in cold blood.

They told her that “they couldn’t do nothing, that he was shot so many times, and I just broke down crying and they wouldn’t let me see him at all,” Armijo said.

The impact of his death shattered lives in his family, nearly causing another tragedy.

“I was driving on I-25. I lost control of everything, I just started busting out crying,” Armijo said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued an alert naming 47-year-old Phillip Lee Gurule as wanted for first-degree murder in the killing.

Crime Stoppers bulletin: Phillip Lee Gurule wanted for first-degree murder

“He’s not trash. He had a mother that loved him, and I just want to come out to this person to say: Turn yourself in. Don’t be a coward. You took my son away. You’re eating, you’re sleeping, and I have to go see my son at the gravesite,” Armijo said.

In addition to his mother, sister and stepsisters, Herrera left behind seven children between 10-19 years old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Denver Health
FOX31 Denver

Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97.3 KBCO

Denver Man May Get $100,000 From City After Cop Call Him 'A Turd'

The city of Denver will pay a man $100,000 after a police officer called him a "turd" during an arrest, according to NewsBreak contributor David Heitz. Keilon Hill filed a lawsuit against two Denver Police Department officers, Thomas Ludwig and Gary Yampolsky, the county and the city after he was unlawfully arrested on April 27, 2020, KUSA says. Hill reportedly called 911 after he was involved in a minor car accident on Interstate 25.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy