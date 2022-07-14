ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Turn Yourself Into an Action Figure With Hasbro's New "Selfie Series"

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading 3D printing company Formlabs and toymakers Hasbro have announced a new partnership that will allow fans to order custom collector-grade, six-inch action figures with their own face on them. The new offering is titled the Hasbro Selfie Series, and fans simply need to download the Hasbro...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Avengers 5: Russo brothers deny Secret Wars talks with Marvel

Kevin Feige teased recently that Marvel will soon clarify the MCU’s larger storyline, prompting speculation that the MCU might soon get the first new Avengers story after Endgame. Separately, there’s been increased chatter about Secret Wars being the likely title of a future Avengers installment, with the Russo brothers rumored to be the movie’s potential directors.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Tonal New Balance 2002R

Following the release of the New Balance 2002R Mule, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 2002R in “White/Sea Salt/Raw Cashew” that just arrived on HBX. Since its reintroduction as the 2002R model, the 2002 silhouette first released in 2010 has evidently gained more traction with the slew of collaborations featuring the likes of Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, and Bryant Giles.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Selfies#3d Printing#Action Figures#Formlabs
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Blazer "Black"

Supreme and Nike have linked together for a multitude of projects involving apparel and footwear, and one of its most iconic team-ups is the three-pronged SB Blazer Mid collection from 2006. Key components of the sneakers included its quilted leather uppers, Swooshes that were covered in snakeskin as well as its gilded hardware, all of which was inspired by luxury runway shows and now sit at over $2K USD on the resell market. Fast forward 16 years later, the NY-based streetwear brand is bringing the silhouette back into the spotlight for a fresh new team-up.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Frederique Constant Native Edition Worldtimer Uses Nine Different Languages

Frederique Constant has dropped a limited edition of its Worldtimer Manufacture with its city wheel printed in nine different languages. This year celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Classics Worldtimer Manufacture is presented as a 100-piece Native Edition depicting the 24 cities in their native languages including English, Arabic, Urdu, Bengali, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Saucony Originals Brings Back Its Classic 3D Grid Hurricane

Saucony‘s archives is replete with footwear gems that fall in both the lifestyle and performance categories. And in 2022, the sportswear company has dug into its late ’90s vault to bring back one of its iconic running silhouettes — the 3D G.R.I.D. Hurricane. The model served as the go-to for the 1997 Chase Corporation Challenge and garnered plenty of adoration for its cushioning system and stability.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
hypebeast.com

Givenchy’s SS23 GIV CUT Sunglasses Channel Your Inner Edge

With Givenchy’s SS23 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week under the direction of Matthew M Williams, the evolution of the house’s dress codes is underway. In addition to blending tailoring and utilitarian luxury, a shining moment of the show was the showcasing of a new striking eyewear silhouette. Titled GIV CUT, the futuristically daring sunglasses channel your inner edge.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

The Nike Dunk High "Dynamic Berry" Gets Wrapped in Suede and Leather

Switching out the silhouette’s traditional all-leather uppers with hits of suede, the shoe is offered in complementing hues of green and “Dynamic Berry,” while a purple suede panel swoosh adds a pop of contrast. More orthodox branding placement can be found on the tongue tag, insole and outsole as the iteration rests on a speckled midsole and outsole, tied together with matching purple laces.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

MSCHF Gets Colorful for Its Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” Shoe

MSCHF‘s product launches tend to have a viral nature to them thanks to the controversial designs and flat-out wacky allure that they exhibit. It has been evident with the brand’s billionaire-inspired popsicles and Air Force 1-inspired Super Normal sneaker, and now it’s captured our attention once more with the release of the adventurous Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revisits Dusty Blue Suede With This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Each year, Jordan Brand finds a balance between past, present and future. Whether it be introducing a new silhouette such as 2022’s upcoming Air Jordan 37 or retroing a classic like the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined,” the label constantly seeks to connect itself to its expanding timeline. Now, it revisits not only the brand’s roots in the Air Jordan 1 but a familiar color palette that popped up just last year. Landing on the Air Jordan 1 Mid, a variant of the original Jordan Brand model, colors reminiscent of last year’s Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Fade Salt"

From a design perspective, Kanye West tends to place a heavy emphasis on footwear as he has a tendency of flooding the marketplace with a multitude of new. -manufactured colorways every year. And after officially unveiling his court-ready YEEZY BSKTBL Knit “Slate Onyx” makeup, the creative genius is now shining a light on another shoe that he’s got in the pipeline — the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Fade Salt.”
APPAREL
Variety

TV on the Spot: Networks Claim Victory in Upfront, but Tough Economy Could Loom

TV networks are claiming victory in this year’s upfront ad-sales market, but their executives understand they may be snatching it from the jaws of defeat. CBS, NBC, Fox, Univision and some of their brethren are cheering about the upfront, when U.S. TV networks try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory in advance of the next cycle of programming. They have some reason to do so. By many accounts, the volume of advertising commitments they won is up over last year. Disney, for example, predicted Monday that it would take in around $9 billion in advertising for the year ahead (upfront numbers are never guaranteed, of course, as advertisers can cancel parts of their order depending on circumstances). At the same time, the networks drove that ad cash to the bank by agreeing to smaller rate hikes — usually a flashing sign they lack some leverage in the market. What’s more, uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment weighed heavily on discussions.
NFL
hypebeast.com

'The Boys' Spin-Off Officially Titled as 'Gen V'

Following the season 3 finale of the anti-hero series The Boys, a spin-off of the series initially named The Boys College has been officially titled as Gen V. The upcoming series features a college-themed spin-off of the original “The Boys” series—featuring cast members Jaz Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Will Shutter Its Wii U and 3DS eShops in Early 2023

Nintendo will shut down its Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops next year, making it impossible for gamers to purchase new content on the consoles after March 27, 2023. The company has been eyeing a future date to phase out the Wii U and 3DS eShops for some time and has now published an official notice.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Novesta Heads Towards the Outdoors With Its Latest "Star Dribble" Silhouette

Following up on its recent collaboration with Universal Goods, Slovakian footwear aficionado Novesta is now presenting its latest shoe to its ever-growing collection of relaxed silhouettes for Autumn/Winter 2022. Aptly dubbed “Star Dribble,” Novesta’s latest style takes a more outerwear approach with a brown hue for the overall base. Crafted...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

'Stray' Taps Travel Cat for a Special Edition Cat Carrier Backpack

In celebration of the upcoming release of Annapurna Interactive‘s Stray — a game where you explore beautifully atmospheric environments as a cat — the studio has now teamed up with pet accessory maker Travel Cat to launch a special edition cat carrier backpack as well as leash and harness. The backpack itself comes predominantly in black with streaks of pink, yellow, and blue that draw inspiration from the game’s cyberpunk setting.
PETS
hypebeast.com

Nik Bentel’s New Bag Is a Luxury Take On the Standard Shipping Box

New York-based artist and designer Nik Bentel has unveiled his latest project, the limited-edition Shipping Box Bag. The forthcoming release follows Bentel’s hit Pasta Bag, which resembles a Barilla pasta box and sold out in less than a minute. Last month, the artist debuted a sequel bag, a take on the packaging from rival pasta company De Cecco.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy