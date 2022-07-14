SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual

The Lincoln Mental Health Clinics are available to town residents of all ages. Appointments are held by Zoom, phone, or in person. Call Abigail at 781-259-8811 for an appointment. Staffed by: Sara Hickey, MSW, LCSW, Outpatient Clinician and Coordinator of Intake Services at Eliot Community Human Services. Sponsored by the Lincoln Board of Health & The America Rescue Plan Act.
Want to improve your English? The Lincoln COA&HS, through partnership with English at Large, is now offering FREE one-on-one English language tutoring. Tutoring is provided by a volunteer teacher that matches your schedule. One-on-one and group lessons available. For more information or to register: visit englishatlarge.org/get-a-tutor, call 781-395-2374, or email learn@englishatlarge.org.
