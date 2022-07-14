SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual

The Lincoln Mental Health Clinics are available to town residents of all ages. Appointments are held by Zoom, phone, or in person. Call Abigail at 781-259-8811 for an appointment. Staffed by: Sara Hickey, MSW, LCSW, Outpatient Clinician and Coordinator of Intake Services at Eliot Community Human Services. Sponsored by the Lincoln Board of Health & The America Rescue Plan Act.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO