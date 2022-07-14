ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual

 5 days ago

Summer Session runs May 6-September 2. Summer Session consists of 18 classes. Join...

FREE Adolescent Mental Health Clinic

The Lincoln Mental Health Clinics are available to town residents of all ages. Appointments are held by Zoom, phone, or in person. Call Abigail at 781-259-8811 for an appointment. Staffed by: Sara Hickey, MSW, LCSW, Outpatient Clinician and Coordinator of Intake Services at Eliot Community Human Services. Sponsored by the Lincoln Board of Health & The America Rescue Plan Act.
Knitting Group at Bemis Hall

Come work on your PhD (Projects Half Done) with us! Every Tuesday of each month at 9:30 am until 11:00 am at Bemis Hall.
English at Large at Bemis Hall

Want to improve your English? The Lincoln COA&HS, through partnership with English at Large, is now offering FREE one-on-one English language tutoring. Tutoring is provided by a volunteer teacher that matches your schedule. One-on-one and group lessons available. For more information or to register: visit englishatlarge.org/get-a-tutor, call 781-395-2374, or email learn@englishatlarge.org.
