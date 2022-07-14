Youthful Heath, Newark showcase promising talent in passing scrimmage

HEATH — The calendar read July 13. Over a month remains until teams put on the pads for real.

But a pair of junior quarterbacks, Heath's Brayden Bayles and Steele Meister of Newark, felt like they were already ahead of the game when their teams squared off in a 7-on-7 passing scrimmage Wednesday at Swank Field.

"We've had a lot of quarterback sessions, and a lot of guys out here working real hard," said Bayles, who came of age as a sophomore and led the Bulldogs to a repeat Licking County League-Cardinal Division title along with a pair of playoff wins. "We were missing a lot of people today, but it still went well," he said. "Those who were here did their jobs. Our work ethic is so good. We graduated a lot of size and we're not very big, but we make up for it with hard work."

Coach Tim Ward said that even during down time at youth camp this week, Bayles was at one end of the field throwing to his receivers. Meister has been putting in similar extra work.

"Three or four days a week, we get together and have been going over our routes," Meister said. "I've been working on the routes, my footwork and technique. Coach (Tanner) Taylor has been doing a really good job of developing me. We're young, but I really believe we're going to be better this year."

Oak Hill, coached by former Heath assistant Tyler Kratzenberg, also competed Wednesday. Bayles hooked up with classmate Daylen McIntyre on a 47-yard TD pass as he made a leaping catch and eluded the defender. He also threw a 60-yard scoring strike on a seam route to classmate Scott Humphrey. Meanwhile, Meister twice hit classmate Carson Burnett on scores, from 50 and 10 yards out, and found wide open senior Trey Robinson for a TD on a 40-yard corner route.

"Humphrey has really grown a lot since his freshman year," Bayles said. "McIntyre is a really good receiver. He's primarily a running back, but hopefully we can get him out there and get some balls to him."

"Humphrey is a jayvee guy who has put himself in this position and worked his way up," Ward said. "Of course, he has been playing behind Keylan Williams and Reece Huber."

Meister said the small but mighty Burnett is starting to come into his own.

"He has always been a good receiver, and this is the first year to show he can play in this role," Meister said. "He and Trey find ways to get open, and I'm going to be looking in their direction a lot."

"Burnett is a junior receiver who has worked very hard, along with his teammates," Necoach Bill Franks said.

Despite several players being on vacation, Ward thought it was a productive scrimmage. Heath also has another 7-on-7 under its belt at Pickerington North.

"Just the competition part of it," he said. "We were down like six of our seven guys, but it meant more reps for guys competing for positions. We think we can compete for our third straight league title. We have a challenging opening stretch with Liberty Union, Licking Valley, Hamilton Township, Granville and Zanesville to get ready."

"We're going to surprise a lot of people," Bayles said.

Franks was also encouraged by his Wildcats in their first passing scrimmage of the summer.

"We're young, but full of energy," he said. "It was an opportunity for a lot of students to learn and grow, and it was our staff coaching and teaching them. It was learning the finer points of the game, and that takes a lot of time, commitment and consistency."

Meister is starting to build chemistry with his receivers.

"Quarterback is one of the hardest positions to play in America, and to do his job well, his teammates have to do their job well," Franks said.

