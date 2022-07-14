ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Ronald Wayne Folds

Cover picture for the articleRonald Wayne Folds was born on July 26, 1950, in Lake Charles, LA. He is the son of the late Buck and Clara Folds. Ron was born and raised in Westlake, La. and was a member of the Westlake High School graduating class of 1968. After high school, Ron enlisted in...

Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand

Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand was born to Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Delatte Balfantz on June 8, 1975, in Hammond, LA and passed away July 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a beautiful loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Rebecca was a resident of Maurepas and a 1993 graduate of Maurepas High School. She always wore a smile from ear to ear, with the most beautiful blue eyes that lit up every room. Rebecca was the best mom anyone could ask for, lived her life for her husband and children, and had an unending love for her parents. She was the most calming spirited person, who had the biggest heart and was carefree. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Kel Marchand; daughters, Keegan, Saylor, and Brogyn Marchand; parents, Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Balfantz; and sister, Kelli Brown (Mike). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Esther Delatte; and paternal grandparents, Willie and Edna Balfantz. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 22494 LA Highway 22, Maurepas, LA from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Dr. Glynn Reine and Father Jason Palermo. Interment will follow in Maurepas Cemetery. The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital, doctors, and staff for their compassionate care and support that they gave to her through her final days. A special thanks to all the family and friends who have shown their love and support.
HAMMOND, LA
Bryan D. Sharpe

Bryan D. Sharpe passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Tylertown, Mississippi, at the age of 49. He was born on Thursday, December 21, 1972, in Houston, Texas and resided in Folsom, Louisiana. Bryan was a graduate of Loranger High School and he worked in construction for many years for Just-Rite Construction. He dearly loved his family and friends and loved helping people.
TYLERTOWN, MS
Longtime educator Steve Link announces candidacy for School Board

Longtime Livingston Parish Educator and Albany resident Steve Link has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish School Board District 9. “For thirty years, I have been in the classroom as a teacher or administrator, and I know firsthand how we can help our students succeed,” said Link. “I am ready to work for the students and families in Albany and the eastside of Livingston Parish to improve our educational capabilities. I am committed and invested in the Albany Community.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Carla Tate

Carla Tate from Tangi Tourism took tour operators from all over the country on a tour of Tangipahoa. Listen to their reactions.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Woman dies in suspected drowning

On the evening of Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the LPSO were dispatched in reference to a missing adult female near Tickfaw Acres Road. Sheriff Jason Ard says, "Working with this woman’s family, we learned that she often went swimming on the Tickfaw River located behind her home. A search from the ground and air led to a floating inner tube and later to her body."
TICKFAW, LA
Robby Miller

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller was on hand this week to welcome more than two dozen Tour Operators from around the country who visited our parish with plans to bring back even more visitors later this year. Miller also discusses a number of local road projects, including the new Wadesboro Road bridge, which will begin work starting on Monday. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
SLU's Kuehn adds to postseason resume, earns LSWA honors

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University golf's Logan Kuehn continued to pile up postseason accolades as he was named to the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana team Sunday, the LSWA announced. Kuehn, a first team All-Southland selection in 2022, received honorable mention recognition along with Centenary’s Richard Polan....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
TPSO Law Enforcement Accreditation Team invites public comment at Aug. 1 hearing

HAMMOND---The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon complete a triennial review required to retain its status as a fully accredited agency, a highly prized distinction that the department has maintained since its initial accreditation in 2011. This voluntary process of obtaining accreditation imparts upon the agency a national recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Karolyn Harrell

Karolyn Harrell is a candidate for Hammond City Council this fall.
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern announces new 2022 football schedule

HAMMOND, La. – With the return of league rivals UIW and Lamar to the Southland Conference for the 2022 football season, the league released a new schedule that alters the Southeastern Louisiana University slate this fall. With the league growing back to eight football playing schools, each Southland institution...
HAMMOND, LA

