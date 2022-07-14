Ronald Wayne Folds

Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand was born to Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Delatte Balfantz on June 8, 1975, in Hammond, LA and passed away July 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a beautiful loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Rebecca was a resident of Maurepas and a 1993 graduate of Maurepas High School. She always wore a smile from ear to ear, with the most beautiful blue eyes that lit up every room. Rebecca was the best mom anyone could ask for, lived her life for her husband and children, and had an unending love for her parents. She was the most calming spirited person, who had the biggest heart and was carefree. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Kel Marchand; daughters, Keegan, Saylor, and Brogyn Marchand; parents, Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Balfantz; and sister, Kelli Brown (Mike). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Esther Delatte; and paternal grandparents, Willie and Edna Balfantz. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 22494 LA Highway 22, Maurepas, LA from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Dr. Glynn Reine and Father Jason Palermo. Interment will follow in Maurepas Cemetery. The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital, doctors, and staff for their compassionate care and support that they gave to her through her final days. A special thanks to all the family and friends who have shown their love and support.

