A Floral City native, Diana Finegan received her BS in Education with concentration in Psychology at University of North Dakota (Magna Cum Laude). She first worked at CASA (Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association) as an interim director. CASA is a nonprofit to help domestic abuse victims through providing shelter and intervention through education to help create a better social environment. Her talents were quickly realized and she became the executive director. She quickly fixed the solvency of CASA with a budget around $800,000 and budget reserves of over $620,000. Finnegan was able to meet all state compliance regulations concerning the shelter and hotline. Working through many employee issues she created a happier environment which added to the efficiency of CASA to meet its goals. She became knowledgeable in finding grant money ($1.2 million) to improve the building infrastructure at CASA. This knowledge would be helpful as a commissioner to gain grants to help Citrus County move forward without costing local tax money.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO