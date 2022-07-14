Rostraver zoning board wants Olympus to provide Route 51 pull-off lane

Sharon Balko Cramer, 79, of Carroll Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and the royal hound Buck on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born in New Eagle on June 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Sholtis) Balko. Sharon graduated from Rostraver High School in 1961 and Robert Morris College in 1962. She was the secretary/treasurer for the Municipality of Carroll Township for 22 years and had recently retired. In her earlier years, she also worked for Westinghouse Electric Company and the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon, where she had the highest civilian security clearance. She was an avid gambler and enjoyed her trips to The Meadows and Atlantic City. Sharon also enjoyed reading, cooking meals for her family, crocheting and knitting. She is survived by her son, Scott and wife Heidi Cramer of Charleroi; daughter, Becky and husband Jamey Caldwell of Fellsburg/Rostraver; son, Matt Cramer and partner Wayne Bichler of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and son, Mike and wife Julie Cramer of Carroll Township; grandchildren, Emily, Caitlin, Jake, Des, Madison and Hannah; sisters, Maureen and husband Dan Smith of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Melanie and husband Alan Slattery of Fellsburg/Rostraver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis S. Cramer, on Sept. 29, 2017. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The clergy team from St. Andrew the Apostle Parish will perform a prayer service at the viewing and officiate the funeral service. The family would like to thank the entire OSPTA staff, especially the nurses, aides and therapists, for their kind and compassionate care for Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a favorite animal shelter because of her love of animals.

