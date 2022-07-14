ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Araujo dos Santos, Johnson lead NYCFC past Dallas 1-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Héber Araujo dos Santos scored a first-half goal and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Araujo dos Santos’ fifth goal of the season came in the 29th minute with an assist from Santiago Rodríguez.

Johnson needed just one save to get the clean sheet for NYCFC (10-4-5), which became the first team to 10 wins in the Eastern Conference. The win vaults NYCFC over the New York Red Bulls and into second place, one point behind the front-running Philadelphia Union.

Dallas (7-6-7) outshot NYCFC 12-4. Both teams only had one shot on goal.

Maarten Paes did not have a save for Dallas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Crew unbeaten in 8, Hernández scores in 2-0 win over Cincy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored his fourth goal in three games since joining Columbus, and the Crew extended their Major League Soccer unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian making his home debut, put Columbus ahead in the 16th minute off a pass from Lucas Zelarayan, who got the second goal on a penalty kick in the 86th. Hernández scored five league goals last season for England’s Watford and joined the Crew for what Columbus said was the largest acquisition fee in in its history. Eloy Room stopped three shots for the Crew (7-5-8), who have four wins and four draws in the league since a May 21 loss to Los Angeles FC.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. “I don’t get too caught up in numbers. I try and show up every day and prepare and whatever happens, happens,” Goldschmidt said. “I try and do my part. I’m glad to help us win today.” Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy