Sources close to former President Donald Trump say he could announce a 2024 presidential bid as early as this month. Here's everything you need to know:. He hasn't officially announced it yet, but he's come close several times. Last month, Trump worked the crowd at a Faith and Freedom coalition event, receiving a chorus of cheers when he asked, "Would anybody like me to run for president?" Prior to that, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Trump said, "[Democrats are] going to find out the hard way, starting on Nov. 8, and then again even more so on [sic] November 2024, they will find out like never before. We did it twice, and we'll do it again. We're going to be doing it again, a third time."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO