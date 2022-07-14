ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

BURLINGTON COUNTY: FOREST FIRE UPDATE

By Rich Carroll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has achieved 100 percent containment of a 98-acre wildfire in Wharton State Forest off Maple Branch and Bulltown roads. Yesterday Forest Fire Service crews conducted a backfiring operation which aided in containment efforts. Batsto Village has reopened....

