El Pasoans seeing higher electricity bills; how to save power and money

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans are seeing higher electricity bills in the summer, partially because of the increased summer rates, but also due to increased usage with the summer heat.

One El Pasoan, Judy Jimenez, said she had noticed her bill going up at least $40.

Jimenez usually lets her swamp cooler run to keep the house cool in triple digit heat.

She said she has no other option but to let it run all day, having to take care of her elderly uncle.

El Paso Electric normally increases rates between May and October, which falls under “summer rates.”

EPE director of system operations Abel Bustillos explained El Pasoans will see higher bills in the summer because of the increased summer rates and because of the usage.

He suggested not running your large appliances during peak times from 12 until 6 p.m. to save on your bill and also keeping your blinds shut to keep your home cooler for longer.

EPE also offers their Budget Billing program that is available for everyone, not just low income households.

It works by calculating your average yearly payments and dividing them by 12, so you pay the same amount every month, instead of paying more in the summer.

You can find all the information about the program on EPE’s website.

