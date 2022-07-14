ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Disingenuous motives behind calls for accountability

Rocky Mount Telegram
It is very often that the person who cries wolf is often the one responsible for the misinformation, trying to sound more responsible than everyone else.

Otherwise, why keep harping on it?

Thus when I keep hearing about keeping elected officials accountable at City Council meetings, I wonder what the purpose of this particular cry of “wolf” is.

Look at the history of accountability of our past and present elected officials.

No one took responsibility for the war in Vietnam based on the lie of the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

No one was accountable for the Iraqi war based on the lie of weapons of mass destruction.

No one was accountable for the destruction of Libya based on the lie of a humanitarian crisis in that country or NATO’s dismembering of Yugoslavia or the lies about chemical weapons in Syria or the lie about NATO not moving one inch east of Berlin after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

What about the invasion of Afghanistan over the lie that Bin Laden was holed up there, when clearly he was somewhere else?

The lies our own elected officials made to justify invasion, destruction and mass murders generating millions of refugees and destruction of whole countries over the years are obviously way worse than what we are talking about here.

Yet Rocky Mount is but a microcosm of what is happening out there. The need to publicize about how one is always being accountable is another way of saying other people are less responsible than oneself.

Council is made for debates on pros and cons of actions. When someone is always harping about how one is much more accountable than others, it is a form of finger-pointing, that other people are being less transparent. It is a form of dishonest self-promotion, a con.

Yet when we study the history of this area, who was responsible for the deterioration of our Black neighborhoods, the disinvestments, the red-lining, the discouragement of putting money and services in the poorer communities?

No one claimed responsibility. We are left with the results only, that Rocky Mount is a divided city of the rich and poor, and it is not an accident that the divide is racial, reflecting the rest of America.

If you truly want to be accountable, work to narrow the wealth gap … that is true statesmanship and true service to others.

Dr. Kim E. Koo

Rocky Mount

