Shaquille O’Neal firmly believes Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the “biggest problem” in the NBA right now, and for good reason. Speaking in an interview with Marca, Shaq was asked who he believes is the most decisive player in NBA history and the most decisive right now. He didn’t hesitate in saying he’s the most decisive ever, pointing at the “hack-a-Shaq” strategy that teams used just to slow him down a bit. As for the modern NBA, though, there is no question in his mind that it’s Curry since the Warriors sharpshooter basically revolutionized the game with his shooting.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO