Beloved entertainer Adam Wade died on July 7 after losing his battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 87. His passing was made known via a Facebook post with a message from his family. “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our husband, father, brother, friend, Adam Wade,” they wrote. “Arrangements are being made for his memorial and we will keep you updated; it is a great loss for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep our family in your prayers. With deep sorrow, The Wade Family ❤.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO