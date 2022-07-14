League of Women Voters Thurston County Releases Candidate Forum Videos
thejoltnews.com
5 days ago
The League of Women Voters Thurston County (LWVTC) in conjunction with Thurston Community Media held primary candidate forums for positions with two or more candidates including Legislative District 22, Positions 1 and 2, and LD 35, Position 2. The forums can be...
2021 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report (Mary Heather Ames) Public Comment: (for discussion of items not having a public hearing on tonight's agenda) Approval of Minutes: Special Joint City Council & Nisqually Tribal Council Meeting, June 16, 2022. Approval of Minutes: City Council, June 21, 2022. Ordinance No. O2022-016, Repealing...
We object to Port-Panattoni plans to build a mega warehouse in our neighborhood. Hundreds of comments representing thousands of Thurston County taxpayers have raised serious concerns about the Panattoni plans in recent years. Tumwater listened, and proposed a Development Agreement to mitigate bad impacts, protect the Bush Middle School area and still allow development. Port boss Gibboney rejected Tumwater's compromise. Serious concerns about Panattoni remain, such as public health and safety, traffic and groundwater, and impacts of logging Tumwater's largest urban forest in the face of worsening climate impacts. We are also concerned about the port's scant financial analysis, and one commissioner's conflict of interest, as a realtor who brokered the Panattoni deal.
Students prefer to keep the current calendar, according to a survey conducted by Olympia School District this spring. Sandy Hallstrom, a community leader involved with the Balanced Calendar Advisory Group gave an update to the OSD Board of Directors on on Thursday, July 14. The OSD is exploring calendar school...
On 07/15/22 at 6:22 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wynoochee Pl NE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kristina Luanne Barnard, 38, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) third-degree malicious mischief, 3) second-degree malicious mischief, 4) residential burglary, 5) attempted burglary and 6) third-degree assault. On 07/15/22 at 7:15 p.m. on...
A 30-year-old Olympia man allegedly rear-ended another car and then called his mother, who tried to take the fall for him, according to police. Olympia police arrested Jesse James Lund on July 12 after a reported hit and run on the 3900 block of Martin Way E. The reporting party...
Comments / 0