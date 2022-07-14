League of Women Voters Thurston County Releases Candidate Forum Videos

We object to Port-Panattoni plans to build a mega warehouse in our neighborhood. Hundreds of comments representing thousands of Thurston County taxpayers have raised serious concerns about the Panattoni plans in recent years. Tumwater listened, and proposed a Development Agreement to mitigate bad impacts, protect the Bush Middle School area and still allow development. Port boss Gibboney rejected Tumwater's compromise. Serious concerns about Panattoni remain, such as public health and safety, traffic and groundwater, and impacts of logging Tumwater's largest urban forest in the face of worsening climate impacts. We are also concerned about the port's scant financial analysis, and one commissioner's conflict of interest, as a realtor who brokered the Panattoni deal.

