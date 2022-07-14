Motycki resigns from Charleroi council

Antoinette Homa, 90, of Bunola, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born April 9, 1932, in Bunola, the daughter of Casmiro and Asunta Tipi Piergiovanni. Antoinette was employed at Paydays in Elizabeth and Bartolotta’s Grocery Store in Monongahela. In the 1970s, she owned and operated Bunola Grocery Store. After its closing, she worked as an assistant at the Bunola Post Office. She was a lifetime member of the Bunola Civic Assocation. Antoinette enjoyed playing bingo and loved all her bingo friends. She was a loving mother to her three children, Susan (Harry) Mathers, John (Marcia) Homa and Henry (Jill) Homa; loving grandmother to Amie Homa, Jessa (Ryan) Bujnowski, Sam (Samantha) Homa, Holly and Heather Homa and David Mathers; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Ripp, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Homa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 West Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, with the Rev. Jeff Lytle officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. Memorial contributions may be made to Bunola Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 172, Bunola, PA 15020. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

