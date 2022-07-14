ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Motycki resigns from Charleroi council

By Mon Valley Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter resigning abruptly Wednesday night, Charleroi Councilwoman Jeannine Motycki plans to “continue to fight” but will do so...

Passing the gavel

Monessen Lions Club recently held its installation of officers and initiation of new members. New President Tim Billick accepts the gavel from outgoing President Cleon Kordistos.
MONESSEN, PA
North Charleroi votes to switch EMS provider

North Charleroi is the latest Mon Valley community to utilize Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services for medical coverage. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
Visitors mingle with historic figures at Renzie Ramble

Renziehausen Park in McKeesport served as an open-air theater over the weekend. Those attending the show got to “meet” individuals who either hail from the Tube City and are considered local legends, or visited McKeesport and left a memorable story behind. To read the rest of the story,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
City
Charleroi, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Charleroi, PA
Government
Dunlevy honors deceased veterans with banner project

Dunlevy hung memorial banners for fallen veterans over the Fourth of July weekend in a project led by a local man to honor soldiers and celebrate completion of the new section of Walnut Street. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at...
DUNLEVY, PA
White Oak council hears sewage water complaint

White Oak Council heard Monday night from a Circle Drive resident who is worried that sewage water is flowing onto the road from an unoccupied home across the street from his house. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
WHITE OAK, PA
Antoinette Homa – Bunola

Antoinette Homa, 90, of Bunola, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born April 9, 1932, in Bunola, the daughter of Casmiro and Asunta Tipi Piergiovanni. Antoinette was employed at Paydays in Elizabeth and Bartolotta’s Grocery Store in Monongahela. In the 1970s, she owned and operated Bunola Grocery Store. After its closing, she worked as an assistant at the Bunola Post Office. She was a lifetime member of the Bunola Civic Assocation. Antoinette enjoyed playing bingo and loved all her bingo friends. She was a loving mother to her three children, Susan (Harry) Mathers, John (Marcia) Homa and Henry (Jill) Homa; loving grandmother to Amie Homa, Jessa (Ryan) Bujnowski, Sam (Samantha) Homa, Holly and Heather Homa and David Mathers; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Ripp, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Homa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 West Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, with the Rev. Jeff Lytle officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. Memorial contributions may be made to Bunola Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 172, Bunola, PA 15020. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
BUNOLA, PA
Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Library director to welcome home rock star brother

Have you heard the one about the librarian and the rock star? The Commonheart will Saturday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium as part of Monongahela’s summer concert series. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Sheetz Construction On Track, Tentative Opening December 2022

The construction of a new Sheetz at the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Fifth Street is on track with a tentative opening time frame of late December 2022 according to Public Relations Manager, Nicholas Ruffner. The new, mega convenience store and gas station will be approximately 6,000 square feet with...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Butler County worker accused of buying $31K in gift cards on company tab

A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Health department shuts down Homewood North business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a business in Homewood North to close for multiple violations. The health department said Sam's Market/Chadwick Market on Stranahan Street was operating without a permit when it was shut down on Monday. There was evidence of recent sewage backups and "general...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

