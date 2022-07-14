Heat and daily storm chances continue

We’re seeing a few pop-up storms this evening mainly over the northern mountains with some steady rain in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A very weak front is passing through tonight so we’ll keep some of the moisture and showers alive through around midnight. Los Lunas even saw a late day storm develop with the front approaching. Otherwise, the top story continues to be the extreme heat statewide. Many cities reached or surpassed the triple mark including Albuquerque, Clayton, Roswell. Tucumcari, and Deming. It was only the third time ABQ recorded 100° so far this year. Meanwhile, Roswell’s count is now up to 36 days!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO