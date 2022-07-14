ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Heat and daily storm chances continue

By Grant Tosterud
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm coverage has trended downward from Tuesday. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into at least the middle of next week as high pressure dances around the Four Corners. This pattern of high pressure over...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms ending, very warm night

We’re seeing a few pop-up storms this evening mainly over the northern mountains with some steady rain in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A very weak front is passing through tonight so we’ll keep some of the moisture and showers alive through around midnight. Los Lunas even saw a late day storm develop with the front approaching. Otherwise, the top story continues to be the extreme heat statewide. Many cities reached or surpassed the triple mark including Albuquerque, Clayton, Roswell. Tucumcari, and Deming. It was only the third time ABQ recorded 100° so far this year. Meanwhile, Roswell’s count is now up to 36 days!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Collapsed sewer line causes road closures in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Authority says Griegos Rd. is closed in both directions between 12th St. and 14th St. They say crews are responding to a collapsed sewer line in the area. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid this area. There is no timeline on how long crews are expected […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“They’re landing everywhere”: Albuquerque seeing uptick in flies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have been outside recently, you’ve probably noticed how bad the flies are right now. The City of Albuquerque says this season they’re buzzing around more than usual. “There were like flies, like the annoying ones, just everywhere.”. Sophia Stickney wasn’t...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials provide timeline leading up to BCSO helicopter crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline of events leading up to the helicopter crash that killed four Bernalillo County first responders. Saturday, BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, while returning from assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. The victims in the crash have been […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: BCSO helicopter crash victims arrive in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four fallen first responders left Las Vegas shortly after 1:00 p.m. and arrived back into Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Small crowds of law enforcement and community members gathered on the Odelia Road overpass to watch as these first responders returned, law enforcement saluting as the motorcade passed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man dies in rollover crash north of Socorro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico. Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A. Prospero-Vazquez. NMSP says he was driving north […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos graduate makes USA history

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos graduate Chase Ealy has had quite the summer. The former Hilltopper set a meet record in shot put at the USA Championships in June, and she became the first American woman to win a world title in the event on Saturday. Representing team USA at the meet in Eugene, […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and neighboring communities are in mourning after the deaths of four people in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash Saturday. First responders and others lined I-25 Sunday afternoon as the four victims were escorted back. Community members tell KRQE News 13 this is an enormous loss for the community. “They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment defeated The Panamaniacs 89-82 in their first game of the TBT Monday night. It was a game of former UNM Lobos and former NMSU Aggies, with a Weber State alum leading the victorious team. Scott Bamforth poured in 24 points to lead The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Overnight shooting in northwest Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in northwest Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Monday morning officers were sent to the area of 12th St. and Candelaria Rd. to reports of a shooting. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found one person who had died due […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Victims in BCSO helicopter crash identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have died after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Las Vegas, NM. BCSO confirmed the crash in a news release early Sunday morning, saying preliminary information indicates there are no survivors. Sunday afternoon, BCSO announced the names of those on the aircraft as Undersheriff […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo Nation decides where $1 billion in pandemic relief will go

Navajo Nation decides where $1 billion in pandemic relief will go. Navajo Nation decides where $1 billion in pandemic …. Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal …. Youth baseball tournament brings money to Albuquerque …. Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals. Community mourns loss of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque business has fallen victim to thieves. On Sunday morning, $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from CellarDoor Collective near Wyoming and Menaul. “This is our home away from home. We’re here so much and to have your business broken into is a very...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has turned into a murder investigation. APD responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around four p.m. Monday afternoon after someone called 911 saying a fight had broken out between several people. Police say at some point during the fight, a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO give tips on preventing burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says during the summer months, burglaries tend to go up. Since May, BCSO says they have received more than 100 calls for burglaries. They say they see more burglaries around this time of year because this is the time...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy