A 17-year-old from Brooklyn described as “a known gang member” was caught with two loaded handguns with hollow point bullets in Bayonne last week, police said. The juvenile, 17, of Brooklyn, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons and devices, two counts of possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and two counts possession of a handgun, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO